Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,078 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth $34,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.14.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.37 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.