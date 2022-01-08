Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 157.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 114,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $54.01.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.