Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.31.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBOE. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

