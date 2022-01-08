Raymond James & Associates Buys 11,687 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.85% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 225,665 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 666,671 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 869,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.