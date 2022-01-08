Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,616 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of EchoStar worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 259,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.