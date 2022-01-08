Raymond James & Associates Purchases 3,715 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

REM opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.