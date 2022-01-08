Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 28,493 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONON opened at $33.00 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

ONON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

