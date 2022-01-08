Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.24

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.24, but opened at $12.66. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.