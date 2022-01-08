BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 49.4% in December

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the November 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,912,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 247,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

