Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Up to $22.04

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $22.87. Nyxoah shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 644 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $8,797,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $10,087,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $5,646,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

