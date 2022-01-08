Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Short Interest Update

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KWPCY opened at $41.88 on Friday. Kewpie has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

