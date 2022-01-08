Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Declines By 50.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FERL opened at $0.03 on Friday. Fearless Films has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
About Fearless Films
