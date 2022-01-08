Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Declines By 50.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FERL opened at $0.03 on Friday. Fearless Films has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc is an independent service production company, which engages in entertainment services. It specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution. The company was founded by Victor Altomare in 1993 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

