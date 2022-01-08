Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.19. Tuya shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 5,547 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tuya by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tuya by 7.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,064,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 76,960 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in Tuya by 165.9% during the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 639,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 398,933 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its position in Tuya by 96.8% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tuya by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 88,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

