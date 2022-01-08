Karen G. Narwold Sells 2,308 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ALB opened at $236.02 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.60.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

