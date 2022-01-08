Karen G. Narwold Sells 2,308 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:ALB opened at $236.02 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.60.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.