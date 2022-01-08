Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Sells $612,300.00 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $612,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $63.12.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 157.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

