Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Sells $612,300.00 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $612,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ECPG stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $63.12.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
