Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

