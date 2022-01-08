Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

