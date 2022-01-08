47,786 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

LEVI stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,633 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

