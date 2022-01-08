Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.85. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $234.84. The company has a market capitalization of $599.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.33%. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

