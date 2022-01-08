Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.67.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $336.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Linde has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.