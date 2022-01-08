Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.