Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $1,460,700.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $1,460,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
10x Genomics stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.
10x Genomics Company Profile
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
