Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACRE. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

