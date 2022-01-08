Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.