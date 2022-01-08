BMO Capital Markets Trims MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price to C$23.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 183.27 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $1,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.