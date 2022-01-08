Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $69.05 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $69.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

