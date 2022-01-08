Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $935,000 in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLEE opened at $29.39 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.