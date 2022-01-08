National Bank Financial Comments on Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.13 million.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.68. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.93.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.
