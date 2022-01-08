National Bank Financial Comments on Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.13 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARR. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.68. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.93.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.