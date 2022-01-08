Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $246,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

