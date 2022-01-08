Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 54,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter.

XSW opened at $154.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.73.

