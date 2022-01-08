New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.36% of Chase worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 9.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 15.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chase alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $98,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $293,320. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.