Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth $146,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth $370,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth $2,046,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

NYSE MAV opened at $11.62 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.