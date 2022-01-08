New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 25,327 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Belden worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Belden by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Belden by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,464,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 46,944 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.