New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,609 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Haemonetics worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 84.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,911,000 after buying an additional 363,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Haemonetics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Haemonetics by 678.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $52.63 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

