New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,309 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 37.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 45.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.75%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.