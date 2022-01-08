New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,034 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Callaway Golf worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,953,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 863,058 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

