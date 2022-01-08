Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Synaptics worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNA. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.69.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $252.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $96.88 and a one year high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

