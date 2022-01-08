Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.92 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $25.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.77 billion to $27.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

