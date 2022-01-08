eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. eMagin has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eMagin will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $90,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $233,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,459 shares of company stock valued at $454,754 over the last 90 days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eMagin by 27,663.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 3,234,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eMagin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 152,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eMagin by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in eMagin by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eMagin by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

