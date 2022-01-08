Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

PASG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Passage Bio by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

