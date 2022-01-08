Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:HYSNY opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.
About Hysan Development
