Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HYSNY opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

