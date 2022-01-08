Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,510 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

SVC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

