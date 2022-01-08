Shell Asset Management Co. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $193,000.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,632 shares of company stock worth $1,343,940. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

