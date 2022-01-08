First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

FBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

