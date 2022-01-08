Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 440 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 338,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,240,000 after acquiring an additional 307,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 246,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMI opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

