Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 72,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 44,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

