Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $199,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average is $133.42. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $150.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

