Shell Asset Management Co. Has $355,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,065,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $5,333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $28.49 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

