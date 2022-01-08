BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

BJRI stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.21 million, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

