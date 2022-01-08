SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,724 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 968,644 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $33,789,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,780,000 after acquiring an additional 449,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

NYSE:SIX opened at $43.76 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

